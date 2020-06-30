3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous town home with a garage! Updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters, open to family room with attractive stone floors, 2 bedroom and 2 full baths upstairs and nice powder room downstairs, all bathrooms have been updated. New windows and slider out to covered and screen lanai with Jennair grill overlooking peaceful preserve.

Open staircase with gorgeous wrought iron railings and bamboo floors. This town home comes with new front load top of the line washer and dryer!

NO SMOKING AND NO PETS,ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED WITH BACKGROUND CHECK