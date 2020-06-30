All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:28 PM

3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

3460 Countryside Boulevard
Location

3460 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Countryside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous town home with a garage! Updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters, open to family room with attractive stone floors, 2 bedroom and 2 full baths upstairs and nice powder room downstairs, all bathrooms have been updated. New windows and slider out to covered and screen lanai with Jennair grill overlooking peaceful preserve.
Open staircase with gorgeous wrought iron railings and bamboo floors. This town home comes with new front load top of the line washer and dryer!
NO SMOKING AND NO PETS,ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED WITH BACKGROUND CHECK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

