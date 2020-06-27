3112 CHAMBLEE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity in a central location! Turnkey property ready to rent September 1st! Be within 10 minutes to the US Coast Guard Air Station or just another quick drive to MacDill Air Force Base or downtown Tampa or St. Pete! Also, within 5 minutes to the new Nova Southeastern University Campus opening soon! This home makes transitioning to the west coast of Florida easy on you! The split floor plan, large fenced in back yard, open and light space will make you feel right at home! Welcome to sunny Clearwater, Florida!