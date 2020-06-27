All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3112 CHAMBLEE LANE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

3112 CHAMBLEE LANE

3112 Chamblee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3112 Chamblee Lane, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful opportunity in a central location! Turnkey property ready to rent September 1st! Be within 10 minutes to the US Coast Guard Air Station or just another quick drive to MacDill Air Force Base or downtown Tampa or St. Pete! Also, within 5 minutes to the new Nova Southeastern University Campus opening soon! This home makes transitioning to the west coast of Florida easy on you! The split floor plan, large fenced in back yard, open and light space will make you feel right at home! Welcome to sunny Clearwater, Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have any available units?
3112 CHAMBLEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have?
Some of 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3112 CHAMBLEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE offer parking?
No, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have a pool?
No, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 CHAMBLEE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa