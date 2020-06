3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED MATURE OAKS ON COUNTRYSIDE CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSE! THIS AMAZING LIVING AREA BOASTS OVER 3000 SQUARE FEET INCLUDING THE 440 SQ FT SCREENED PORCH THAT WAS ENCLOSED WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT DOUBLE PANE HIGH IMPACT WINDOWS! TWO BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS INCLUDING THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, NEW GRANITE TOP WITH DOUBLE VAINITY SINKS AND MIRROR. A WALL OF SLIDERS OVERLOOKING THE GREEN! SOARING CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN CONVERSATION PIT, ADJOINING LIVING ROOM WITH A SECOND WALL OF SLIDERS AND FORMAL DINING ROOM PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! THE VERY LARGE KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF STORAGE AND NATURAL LUMINOUS LIGHTING WITH BREAKFAST NOOK AND WINDOW SEAT! UPSTAIRS HAS 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH A LOFT AND A SUPER LARGE WALK IN CLOSET/BONUS ROOM FOR EXTRA STORAGE! THE VALUE CAN'T BE BEAT FOR COUNTRYSIDE!! ALL WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED, NEW GARAGE DOOR AND THIS WOW HOME HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR AND THE LOCATION IS UNBEATABLE!! BECOME A MEMBER OF THE COUNTRYSIDE COUNTRY CLUB FOR $152/MTH WHICH INCLUDES TENNIS, SWIMMING, ATHLETIC CLUB AND 6 ROUNDS OF GOLF. *****OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH 20% DOWN*********Don't miss the virtual tours !!!