301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

Relax and live the life of luxury at this one of a kind Aqualea Penthouse within the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. Take in the breath-taking views of award winning Clearwater Beach. You'll be able to walk to the sugar sand beach, restaurants, bars, shops, playground and pier. Enjoy a private elevator with direct access to your residence and 2 gated parking spaces in a private parking garage. There is a show stopping Gold Bentley available to rent as well for an additional cost. The penthouse comes fully furnished with wifi and cable. This penthouse features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. Each room has access to full Gulf front terraces to take in those inspiring sunsets. As a penthouse guest, you'll have full access to all hotel amenities including the rooftop pool and bar, spa and fitness, and room service. Don't wait, book this penthouse for your dream Florida vacation.