All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

301 South Gulfview Boulevard · (727) 494-5485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Relax and live the life of luxury at this one of a kind Aqualea Penthouse within the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. Take in the breath-taking views of award winning Clearwater Beach. You'll be able to walk to the sugar sand beach, restaurants, bars, shops, playground and pier. Enjoy a private elevator with direct access to your residence and 2 gated parking spaces in a private parking garage. There is a show stopping Gold Bentley available to rent as well for an additional cost. The penthouse comes fully furnished with wifi and cable. This penthouse features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. Each room has access to full Gulf front terraces to take in those inspiring sunsets. As a penthouse guest, you'll have full access to all hotel amenities including the rooftop pool and bar, spa and fitness, and room service. Don't wait, book this penthouse for your dream Florida vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity