Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport fireplace range refrigerator

1920's Clearwater bungalow home is full of Southern charm. Large screened breezeway on front and another on the back. Wood burning fireplace in living room, hardwood floors, wonderful old high ceilings and crown molding. Two bedrooms and bath downstairs, formal dining area off living, and card room/parlor in front. Upstairs has spacious loft-style bedroom and bath, and Cape Cod style attic and window area. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup is accessed from carport.