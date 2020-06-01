All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT

294 Spottis Woode Court · No Longer Available
Location

294 Spottis Woode Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the lovely, gated community of Spottis Woode. This community is located near Old Clearwater Bay off Druid Road near downtown Clearwater. This gated community is comprised of 11 estates, with custom design. This two story home has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, with cathedral ceilings, stainless steel and Maytag appliances. Features Travertine in common areas, mahogany and laminate wood floors, some water views, boat dock/slip, and a large laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup. The spacious, large-sized living room has a fireplace, with wet bar. The living room has high ceiling with patio doors on two sides, with a wraparound screened deck. The dining room, with ample cabinets, is located conveniently off the kitchen with room for the most elegant dining room ensemble. The master bedroom is upstairs on one side of the home, features a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower and dual sinks, with separate water closet. The master bedroom also features a large, private deck with water views.There are two bedrooms, with shared bath, upstairs and two bedrooms, each with separate baths, downstairs, with another 1/2 guest bath in the foyer of the living room. There is a large landing upstairs with ample room for office and entertainment. Large two car garage is attached with storage. There is a round driveway with parking for family and guests. This roomy and comfortable home is awaiting you and your family. Community pool and tennis courts. Come and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have any available units?
294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have?
Some of 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT offers parking.
Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT has a pool.
Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have accessible units?
No, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT has units with dishwashers.
