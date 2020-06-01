294 SPOTTIS WOODE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to the lovely, gated community of Spottis Woode. This community is located near Old Clearwater Bay off Druid Road near downtown Clearwater. This gated community is comprised of 11 estates, with custom design. This two story home has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, with cathedral ceilings, stainless steel and Maytag appliances. Features Travertine in common areas, mahogany and laminate wood floors, some water views, boat dock/slip, and a large laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup. The spacious, large-sized living room has a fireplace, with wet bar. The living room has high ceiling with patio doors on two sides, with a wraparound screened deck. The dining room, with ample cabinets, is located conveniently off the kitchen with room for the most elegant dining room ensemble. The master bedroom is upstairs on one side of the home, features a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower and dual sinks, with separate water closet. The master bedroom also features a large, private deck with water views.There are two bedrooms, with shared bath, upstairs and two bedrooms, each with separate baths, downstairs, with another 1/2 guest bath in the foyer of the living room. There is a large landing upstairs with ample room for office and entertainment. Large two car garage is attached with storage. There is a round driveway with parking for family and guests. This roomy and comfortable home is awaiting you and your family. Community pool and tennis courts. Come and enjoy!