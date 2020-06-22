All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

2749 VIA CIPRIANI

2749 via Cipriani · No Longer Available
Location

2749 via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort Style Living, Waterfront Gated Community, 2 car attached garage w/storage, All 3 floors fully furnished. Price Includes Monthly Spring Clean!!! The Grand Bellagio is perfectly located on the water of Tampa Bay on US 19 and Belleair, in-between state road 60 and 275. Only minutes from Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs and the Beaches. Beautiful community is guard gated 24 hours a day. The clubhouse has a workout facility, year-round heated pool and spa with cabanas, sauna, business center, and meeting room. The facility has a tennis court, beach volleyball court, playground, kayak rental and beautiful well lit paver promenade that extends all the way around the neighborhood and around the canal and docks. You can enjoy walks on the docks that extend right behind the condo. Boat slips are available for rent, but not in this listing. This is a full furnished move in ready condo. Pets not allowed, no smoking. Master has a queen bed, 2nd bedroom has a twin day bed. All furniture is in the pictures. Also includes Kitchen Small Wares, Towels, Sheets, and Vacuum. Background Check Required by community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have any available units?
2749 VIA CIPRIANI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have?
Some of 2749 VIA CIPRIANI's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 VIA CIPRIANI currently offering any rent specials?
2749 VIA CIPRIANI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 VIA CIPRIANI pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI is pet friendly.
Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI offer parking?
Yes, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI does offer parking.
Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have a pool?
Yes, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI has a pool.
Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have accessible units?
No, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 VIA CIPRIANI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2749 VIA CIPRIANI has units with dishwashers.
