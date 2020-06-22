2749 VIA CIPRIANI

Amenities

Resort Style Living, Waterfront Gated Community, 2 car attached garage w/storage, All 3 floors fully furnished. Price Includes Monthly Spring Clean!!! The Grand Bellagio is perfectly located on the water of Tampa Bay on US 19 and Belleair, in-between state road 60 and 275. Only minutes from Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs and the Beaches. Beautiful community is guard gated 24 hours a day. The clubhouse has a workout facility, year-round heated pool and spa with cabanas, sauna, business center, and meeting room. The facility has a tennis court, beach volleyball court, playground, kayak rental and beautiful well lit paver promenade that extends all the way around the neighborhood and around the canal and docks. You can enjoy walks on the docks that extend right behind the condo. Boat slips are available for rent, but not in this listing. This is a full furnished move in ready condo. Pets not allowed, no smoking. Master has a queen bed, 2nd bedroom has a twin day bed. All furniture is in the pictures. Also includes Kitchen Small Wares, Towels, Sheets, and Vacuum. Background Check Required by community.