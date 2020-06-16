All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2732 VIA MURANO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2732 VIA MURANO
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2732 VIA MURANO

2732 Via Murano · (727) 645-7905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint. New bathroom tile update. Basic cable already hooked up. Privacy with limited public access. The $2m clubhouse Villa Rialto amenities include 24/7 Fitness Center, 24/7 Business Center with Internet Services, TV and Recreational Center, Kitchen Facility, Geo Thermal Heated Swimming Pool, Sauna, Spa Tub, Gazebo Social Area, Picnic Areas, Tennis Court, Playground, Car Care Center and a 1.5 Mile lighted walkway along the shores of Tampa Bay. Security gated community with water views located close to Tampa International Airport and Clearwater Beaches. This condo is available for shorter term leasing with utilities included minimum of 30 days at a different rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2732 VIA MURANO has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2732 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2732 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2732 VIA MURANO?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity