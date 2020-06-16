2732 VIA MURANO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint. New bathroom tile update. Basic cable already hooked up. Privacy with limited public access. The $2m clubhouse Villa Rialto amenities include 24/7 Fitness Center, 24/7 Business Center with Internet Services, TV and Recreational Center, Kitchen Facility, Geo Thermal Heated Swimming Pool, Sauna, Spa Tub, Gazebo Social Area, Picnic Areas, Tennis Court, Playground, Car Care Center and a 1.5 Mile lighted walkway along the shores of Tampa Bay. Security gated community with water views located close to Tampa International Airport and Clearwater Beaches. This condo is available for shorter term leasing with utilities included minimum of 30 days at a different rental fee.