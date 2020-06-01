2731 Via Capri BLDG 9 UNIT # 937

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Furnished Resort Living- Grand Venezia -

Your paradise awaits you....run, dont walk, to this well appointed 2 BR 2 BA furnished waterfront condo at Grand Venezia... Fognini!



Stunning views of mangrove lined Tampa Bay from the family room, the screened lanai and both bedrooms.



Beautifully appointed with high end furnishings, king size beds, linens, dishes....the works...even built-in hairdryers in the custom bathrooms.



With all the community amenities and interior updates, youll think your on vacation at the Ritz Carlton!



This condo is completely remodeled with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, gas appliances, tile, crown moldings, large walk in closets, fireplace.....the works.



The community has pools, tennis court, clubhouse, kayak/canoe launch, boat docks, walking paths, and more. This place is first class all the way around....make your move quickly....it wont last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4889487)