Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Executive Waterfront Condo: This Fully Furnished Third Floor 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo also comes with a Detached 1 Car Garage. Enjoy Beautiful Water Views from all Windows. Appreciate Outdoor Space with your own Private Balcony off the Main Living Area. Open Contemporary Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom has Sitting Area and Large Walk In Closet. Oversized Master Bathroom with Tub and Separate Shower. This Unit can be rented for a Minimum of 7 Months up to 12 Months. The Grand Bellagio Community is a Gated Waterfront Property with features such as a Waterfront Heated Swimming Pool & Spa. 24/7 Fitness Center. A 1.5 Lighted Waterfront Walking Path and more. Come Enjoy True Florida Resort Style Living Today.