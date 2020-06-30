2704 FOX FIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

This beautiful and spacious Town Home is ready to move in and looking for its next family. You will appreciate the combination of lots of natural light and plenty of privacy. A/C brand new, updated stainless appliances, laminated & carpet, hall bath, sliding glass doors and much more. The open floor plan and soaring vaulted ceiling create the look and feel like everyone is hoping for. There is a bedroom and bath located on the first floor that is perfect for guests. The Master and third bedroom located on the second floor privately tucked away upstairs. Storage under the stairs closet. Covered attached carport with storage closet plus guest parking. Community heated Pool. Perfect location close to Countryside Mall, Library, Churches, Fire Department, US19 and Clearwater Beach! TEXT THE LISTING AGENT