Clearwater, FL
2704 FOX FIRE COURT
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

2704 FOX FIRE COURT

2704 Foxfire Court · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Foxfire Court, Clearwater, FL 33761
Winding Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
This beautiful and spacious Town Home is ready to move in and looking for its next family. You will appreciate the combination of lots of natural light and plenty of privacy. A/C brand new, updated stainless appliances, laminated & carpet, hall bath, sliding glass doors and much more. The open floor plan and soaring vaulted ceiling create the look and feel like everyone is hoping for. There is a bedroom and bath located on the first floor that is perfect for guests. The Master and third bedroom located on the second floor privately tucked away upstairs. Storage under the stairs closet. Covered attached carport with storage closet plus guest parking. Community heated Pool. Perfect location close to Countryside Mall, Library, Churches, Fire Department, US19 and Clearwater Beach! TEXT THE LISTING AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have any available units?
2704 FOX FIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have?
Some of 2704 FOX FIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 FOX FIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2704 FOX FIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 FOX FIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT offers parking.
Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT has a pool.
Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 FOX FIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 FOX FIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.

