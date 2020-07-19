All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

2699 Seville Rd Unit #110

2699 Seville Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2699 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33764
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stately Seville - Dont miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo at Seville, located directly behind Clearwater Mall amongst beautiful majestic oaks.

Quite literally walk to SuperTarget, Costco, Lowes, Smokey Bones, Ulta, PetsMart, and more.

This 1450 sq. ft. condo has been remodeled with a new kitchen and baths, beautiful flooring and neutral colors throughout. This is a corner unit with lots of windows, plenty of light and a huge wrap around patio on 2 sides.

When we say HUGE, we mean HUGE! The patio is private and shaded with a direct access gate to grassy areas and parking lot. The extra large family room has 3 sets of sliding doors on 2 different walls leading out to the patio. Beautiful courtyard entry with fountain, nice size bedrooms, lots of closets and more make this condo a must see!

(RLNE4758749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have any available units?
2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have?
Some of 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 currently offering any rent specials?
2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 is pet friendly.
Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 offer parking?
Yes, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 offers parking.
Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have a pool?
Yes, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 has a pool.
Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have accessible units?
No, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2699 Seville Rd Unit #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
