2699 Seville Rd Unit #110

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stately Seville - Dont miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo at Seville, located directly behind Clearwater Mall amongst beautiful majestic oaks.



Quite literally walk to SuperTarget, Costco, Lowes, Smokey Bones, Ulta, PetsMart, and more.



This 1450 sq. ft. condo has been remodeled with a new kitchen and baths, beautiful flooring and neutral colors throughout. This is a corner unit with lots of windows, plenty of light and a huge wrap around patio on 2 sides.



When we say HUGE, we mean HUGE! The patio is private and shaded with a direct access gate to grassy areas and parking lot. The extra large family room has 3 sets of sliding doors on 2 different walls leading out to the patio. Beautiful courtyard entry with fountain, nice size bedrooms, lots of closets and more make this condo a must see!



(RLNE4758749)