Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Large 3 bedroom townhouse for rent in Countryside. One bedroom and one bath downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms and bath are upstairs. Convenient Countryside location near Westfield Mall, schools and library. There's a screened porch and outside open patio for your BBQ. Two story vaulted ceiling in the Living Room. Attached carport and outside storage room for your convenience. Community pool is close by. This is a great place to live.