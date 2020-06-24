All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

2530 WHITE SAND LANE

2530 White Sand Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2530 White Sand Lane, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous central Clearwater location. This three bedroom townhome with attached garage is like brand new. Beautiful upgraded granite in the kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry and wood floors throughout the first floor. Spacious downstairs with half bath, utility room and patio off dining room make it all perfect. Upstairs features brand new carpet and a huge master suite with two walk in closets and ample room in bath. Basic cable is included with the rent. Community features a pool and playground, too. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have any available units?
2530 WHITE SAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have?
Some of 2530 WHITE SAND LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 WHITE SAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2530 WHITE SAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 WHITE SAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE offers parking.
Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE has a pool.
Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 WHITE SAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 WHITE SAND LANE has units with dishwashers.
