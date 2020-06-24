2530 WHITE SAND LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous central Clearwater location. This three bedroom townhome with attached garage is like brand new. Beautiful upgraded granite in the kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry and wood floors throughout the first floor. Spacious downstairs with half bath, utility room and patio off dining room make it all perfect. Upstairs features brand new carpet and a huge master suite with two walk in closets and ample room in bath. Basic cable is included with the rent. Community features a pool and playground, too. Available immediately!