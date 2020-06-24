2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE

Amenities
Move in ready, very clean and bright 3BR/2BA/2Car home with fenced back yard in popular & convenient Countryside area.
Newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances opens to the dining and the living room. Ceramic tiles throughout the house, no
carpet at all! Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage area. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, yet very convenient to
shopping, restaurants and Gulf beaches. Easy commute by US 19, Curlew Rd and SR580. Inside Utility. Fenced backyard with a
huge shed. Zoned for great schools. This home offers a lot of enjoyment for your life!