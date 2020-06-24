All apartments in Clearwater
2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE

2528 Elderberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Elderberry Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761
Springdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready, very clean and bright 3BR/2BA/2Car home with fenced back yard in popular & convenient Countryside area.
Newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances opens to the dining and the living room. Ceramic tiles throughout the house, no
carpet at all! Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage area. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, yet very convenient to
shopping, restaurants and Gulf beaches. Easy commute by US 19, Curlew Rd and SR580. Inside Utility. Fenced backyard with a
huge shed. Zoned for great schools. This home offers a lot of enjoyment for your life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
