2528 ELDERBERRY DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready, very clean and bright 3BR/2BA/2Car home with fenced back yard in popular & convenient Countryside area.

Newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances opens to the dining and the living room. Ceramic tiles throughout the house, no

carpet at all! Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage area. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, yet very convenient to

shopping, restaurants and Gulf beaches. Easy commute by US 19, Curlew Rd and SR580. Inside Utility. Fenced backyard with a

huge shed. Zoned for great schools. This home offers a lot of enjoyment for your life!