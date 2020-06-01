All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

2527 White Sand Lane

2527 White Sand Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2527 White Sand Lane, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
2527 White Sand Lane Available 06/08/19 Clearwater Sunset Point Townhome- 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath - Location Location Location- Clearwater, Sunset Point Town Homes, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Town Home with 1 Car Garage. Beautiful Partially Furnished Town Home features Newer Carpet throughout, open floor plan with Split Upstairs Bedrooms.Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets with Pantry. French Doors lead to Screened in patio out to Community Pool Area. Upstairs has Washer and Dryer in Hallway, Guest bedroom and Hall Bath. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling and Large walk in closet and Master Bath. Community features, Pool and Playground.
Rent includes Basic Cable and Internet and trash.
HOA does have their own application of $100.00 per household anyone over 18 years old. .
Walking Distance to Bed Bath Beyond, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Barnes and Noble, CVS, 5 Below, Sprouts and more.

Living Room- 14'11 x 13
Kitchen - 11'10 x 11'2
Master Bedroom- 13'3 x 12'2
2nd Bedroom- 10'3 x 11'9

Move In Cost
$20.00 Application Fee (per each person 18 and over)- app fee is lowered due to HOA having their own app fee.
$1450.00 First Month Rent
$1450.00 Sec Deposit - extra deposit could apply do to applicant screening
$150.00 Admin Fee
$250.00 pet fee (per pet owner approved) 2 pet max. pet photo, vet records, additional insurance with dog bite rider
$9.50 per month Tenant Liability Insurance
$100.00 HOA application Fee

SCHOOLS
McMullen Booth Elementary
Safety Harbor Middle
Countryside High School

(RLNE4070864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 White Sand Lane have any available units?
2527 White Sand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 White Sand Lane have?
Some of 2527 White Sand Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 White Sand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2527 White Sand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 White Sand Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 White Sand Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2527 White Sand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2527 White Sand Lane offers parking.
Does 2527 White Sand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 White Sand Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 White Sand Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2527 White Sand Lane has a pool.
Does 2527 White Sand Lane have accessible units?
No, 2527 White Sand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 White Sand Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 White Sand Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
