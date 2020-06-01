Amenities

2527 White Sand Lane Available 06/08/19 Clearwater Sunset Point Townhome- 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath - Location Location Location- Clearwater, Sunset Point Town Homes, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Town Home with 1 Car Garage. Beautiful Partially Furnished Town Home features Newer Carpet throughout, open floor plan with Split Upstairs Bedrooms.Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets with Pantry. French Doors lead to Screened in patio out to Community Pool Area. Upstairs has Washer and Dryer in Hallway, Guest bedroom and Hall Bath. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling and Large walk in closet and Master Bath. Community features, Pool and Playground.

Rent includes Basic Cable and Internet and trash.

HOA does have their own application of $100.00 per household anyone over 18 years old. .

Walking Distance to Bed Bath Beyond, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Barnes and Noble, CVS, 5 Below, Sprouts and more.



Living Room- 14'11 x 13

Kitchen - 11'10 x 11'2

Master Bedroom- 13'3 x 12'2

2nd Bedroom- 10'3 x 11'9



Move In Cost

$20.00 Application Fee (per each person 18 and over)- app fee is lowered due to HOA having their own app fee.

$1450.00 First Month Rent

$1450.00 Sec Deposit - extra deposit could apply do to applicant screening

$150.00 Admin Fee

$250.00 pet fee (per pet owner approved) 2 pet max. pet photo, vet records, additional insurance with dog bite rider

$9.50 per month Tenant Liability Insurance

$100.00 HOA application Fee



SCHOOLS

McMullen Booth Elementary

Safety Harbor Middle

Countryside High School



