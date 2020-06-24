All apartments in Clearwater
2516 BRIARWOOD COURT
2516 BRIARWOOD COURT

2516 Briarwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Briarwood Court, Clearwater, FL 33761
Cypress Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeously Remodeled Countryside Home on Cul-De-Sac! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with huge yard! Formal living room and Family room with new wide plank wood laminate flooring, High Ceilings, new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new paint, new fixtures and new Samsung washer and Dryer. Perfect location near Countryside Mall, plenty of restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods, banking and more!! Large pets ok with owner approval. Lawn Maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have any available units?
2516 BRIARWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2516 BRIARWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 BRIARWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
