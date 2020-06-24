2516 BRIARWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeously Remodeled Countryside Home on Cul-De-Sac! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with huge yard! Formal living room and Family room with new wide plank wood laminate flooring, High Ceilings, new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new paint, new fixtures and new Samsung washer and Dryer. Perfect location near Countryside Mall, plenty of restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods, banking and more!! Large pets ok with owner approval. Lawn Maintenance included.