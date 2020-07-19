All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
2498 OAKLEAF LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2498 OAKLEAF LANE

2498 Oakleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2498 Oakleaf Lane, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful 55+ Village On The Green gives you all the amenities you'll need for Condo living. This spacious, Ground floor End unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, vanity room, and private water closet as well as private slider doors that leads to a large covered screened in porch where you can relax under a fan in the shade. 2nd Bedroom is spacious and contains a large closet with adjustable shelves. Large utility closet contains storage area and full sized washer and dryer! This unit comes with an assigned covered carport to keep your vehicle in the shade. Under the carport contains your personal storage closet with ample size. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer, and trash! Enjoy the community; exquisite grounds, club house, social atmosphere, very large pool, card room, library, fitness and billiards room, shuffleboard, and outside pick-nick area (with custom made covered round pick-nick tables) to show off your grilling skills, not to mention the views of the beautiful lake from the pool patio. Area; located just minutes from every type of shopping, dining, golfing, theaters, and entertainment you'll want. Not far west you'll find world class beaches! This location puts you in the middle of everything, but with the privacy of a secluded community! *Ask about buying this beautiful unit too!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have any available units?
2498 OAKLEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have?
Some of 2498 OAKLEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2498 OAKLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2498 OAKLEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2498 OAKLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2498 OAKLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2498 OAKLEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
