2498 OAKLEAF LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill media room

Beautiful 55+ Village On The Green gives you all the amenities you'll need for Condo living. This spacious, Ground floor End unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, vanity room, and private water closet as well as private slider doors that leads to a large covered screened in porch where you can relax under a fan in the shade. 2nd Bedroom is spacious and contains a large closet with adjustable shelves. Large utility closet contains storage area and full sized washer and dryer! This unit comes with an assigned covered carport to keep your vehicle in the shade. Under the carport contains your personal storage closet with ample size. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer, and trash! Enjoy the community; exquisite grounds, club house, social atmosphere, very large pool, card room, library, fitness and billiards room, shuffleboard, and outside pick-nick area (with custom made covered round pick-nick tables) to show off your grilling skills, not to mention the views of the beautiful lake from the pool patio. Area; located just minutes from every type of shopping, dining, golfing, theaters, and entertainment you'll want. Not far west you'll find world class beaches! This location puts you in the middle of everything, but with the privacy of a secluded community! *Ask about buying this beautiful unit too!*