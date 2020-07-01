2482 Burnice

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Tropic Hills Seclusion - Come Take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1588 sq ft. Tropic Hills home. This

Property is centrally located in mid Pinellas county. This home sits just west of US19 with easy access to St. Pete, Tampa, or north county.



The remodeled kitchen and bathrooms make this a must see on your list, with neutral colors throughout and 2 small bonus rooms that open up to a covered lanai.



The yard is fenced and it has a 1 car garage. Less than 5 minutes to Clearwater mall with Costco, Super Target, Lowes, Ulta, Carrabbas and more at your fingertips. Clearwater Beach beckons, just a short 15 minute drive to its white sand beaches.

Call us now so you dont miss this one.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5357782)