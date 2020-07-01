All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated February 22 2020

2482 Burnice

2482 Burnice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2482 Burnice Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tropic Hills Seclusion - Come Take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1588 sq ft. Tropic Hills home. This
Property is centrally located in mid Pinellas county. This home sits just west of US19 with easy access to St. Pete, Tampa, or north county.

The remodeled kitchen and bathrooms make this a must see on your list, with neutral colors throughout and 2 small bonus rooms that open up to a covered lanai.

The yard is fenced and it has a 1 car garage. Less than 5 minutes to Clearwater mall with Costco, Super Target, Lowes, Ulta, Carrabbas and more at your fingertips. Clearwater Beach beckons, just a short 15 minute drive to its white sand beaches.
Call us now so you dont miss this one.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5357782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2482 Burnice have any available units?
2482 Burnice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 2482 Burnice currently offering any rent specials?
2482 Burnice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2482 Burnice pet-friendly?
Yes, 2482 Burnice is pet friendly.
Does 2482 Burnice offer parking?
Yes, 2482 Burnice offers parking.
Does 2482 Burnice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2482 Burnice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2482 Burnice have a pool?
No, 2482 Burnice does not have a pool.
Does 2482 Burnice have accessible units?
No, 2482 Burnice does not have accessible units.
Does 2482 Burnice have units with dishwashers?
No, 2482 Burnice does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2482 Burnice have units with air conditioning?
No, 2482 Burnice does not have units with air conditioning.

