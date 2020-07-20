2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5.

Amenities

1/1 Tranquil Community in VILLAS at COUNTRYSIDE. Corner 2nd-floor condo with an open floor plan featuring tile throughout in the living/dining room combo with a massive wall-length mirror. Small galley kitchen offering two parallel countertops and plenty of storage that encourages efficiency living. Ample bedroom space with sizable closet space featuring an additional linen closet. This condo has plenty of natural lighting. This home includes basic cable with one assigned covered parking slot with plenty of guest parking for your visitors. Quiet and secluded community offers a heated pool, shuffleboard court, clubhouse, and covered outdoor seating. Small pets with a weight limit of 15 lbs. are accepted at owners discretion, no aggressive breeds. Washer and dryer are located in the laundry closet. This community is surrounded by shopping malls, restaurants, medical facilities, and less than 20 minutes from sparkling Gulf Beaches! $100 per person HOA application process that could take 7 business days. Occupied, Available 7/20/2020. Virtual Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB14AjIhtpw