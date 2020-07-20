All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5

2442 Enterprise Road · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
1/1 Tranquil Community in VILLAS at COUNTRYSIDE. Corner 2nd-floor condo with an open floor plan featuring tile throughout in the living/dining room combo with a massive wall-length mirror. Small galley kitchen offering two parallel countertops and plenty of storage that encourages efficiency living. Ample bedroom space with sizable closet space featuring an additional linen closet. This condo has plenty of natural lighting. This home includes basic cable with one assigned covered parking slot with plenty of guest parking for your visitors. Quiet and secluded community offers a heated pool, shuffleboard court, clubhouse, and covered outdoor seating. Small pets with a weight limit of 15 lbs. are accepted at owners discretion, no aggressive breeds. Washer and dryer are located in the laundry closet. This community is surrounded by shopping malls, restaurants, medical facilities, and less than 20 minutes from sparkling Gulf Beaches! $100 per person HOA application process that could take 7 business days. Occupied, Available 7/20/2020. Virtual Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB14AjIhtpw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have any available units?
2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have?
Some of 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have a pool?
Yes, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 has a pool.
Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Enterprise Rd Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

