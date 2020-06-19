All apartments in Clearwater
240 WINDWARD PASSAGE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

240 WINDWARD PASSAGE

240 Windward Passage · (619) 857-1373
Location

240 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome on Island Estates. Great room with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Entire unit freshly painted and updated. Home has been nicely appointed with plenty of seating. Large open floor plan with sliding doors leading on spacious wood deck. Dining area next to kitchen has wet bar and sink. Nice sized pantry. Utility room with full sized washer and dryer. Master bedroom and second bedroom both with en-suite baths and private balconies. Two car garage with additional bonus room and half bath not included in property characteristics. Great space for the occasional guests. "The Village" community has two pools and nine community owned boat slips (available first come/ first served). Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, banking, place of worship and the Clearwater Aquarium. One mile from award winning Clearwater Beach. Pleasant walk or jog or hop on the Jolley Trolley and be on the beach in three minutes. Perfect location for your home base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have any available units?
240 WINDWARD PASSAGE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have?
Some of 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE currently offering any rent specials?
240 WINDWARD PASSAGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE pet-friendly?
No, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE offer parking?
Yes, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE does offer parking.
Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have a pool?
Yes, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE has a pool.
Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have accessible units?
No, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 WINDWARD PASSAGE has units with dishwashers.
