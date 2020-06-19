240 WINDWARD PASSAGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome on Island Estates. Great room with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Entire unit freshly painted and updated. Home has been nicely appointed with plenty of seating. Large open floor plan with sliding doors leading on spacious wood deck. Dining area next to kitchen has wet bar and sink. Nice sized pantry. Utility room with full sized washer and dryer. Master bedroom and second bedroom both with en-suite baths and private balconies. Two car garage with additional bonus room and half bath not included in property characteristics. Great space for the occasional guests. "The Village" community has two pools and nine community owned boat slips (available first come/ first served). Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, banking, place of worship and the Clearwater Aquarium. One mile from award winning Clearwater Beach. Pleasant walk or jog or hop on the Jolley Trolley and be on the beach in three minutes. Perfect location for your home base.