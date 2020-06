Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. Turn key with beautiful furnishings and built ins allowing you to spend your time relaxing on the large balcony watching the dolphins and manatees. Located in a high sought after complex with the perfect location across the street from white sand beaches. The unit comes with under building parking and a large storage unit. The association has a 90-day rental policy and allows up to 2 small pets (12 pounds). Boat slips are available for rent or for sale.