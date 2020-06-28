All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 225 Hamden Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
225 Hamden Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

225 Hamden Dr

225 South Hamden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 South Hamden Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Right in the heart of Clearwater Beach --283 steps to Pier 60 . 1 bedroom apartment with a kitchen, a bathroom , and living room with a balcony where you can sit and watch the Gulf. Enjoy yourself having a meal on your balcony. This is a yearly rental for $1500 with one months rent as a security deposit. Live in the beach area where every day is an adventure. Pier 60 happenings , Beach, City Pool, Restaurants, library, Recreation Center etc. & sometimes fireworks for most major holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Hamden Dr have any available units?
225 Hamden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 225 Hamden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
225 Hamden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Hamden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 225 Hamden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 225 Hamden Dr offer parking?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have a pool?
Yes, 225 Hamden Dr has a pool.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have accessible units?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa