225 Hamden Dr

Right in the heart of Clearwater Beach --283 steps to Pier 60 . 1 bedroom apartment with a kitchen, a bathroom , and living room with a balcony where you can sit and watch the Gulf. Enjoy yourself having a meal on your balcony. This is a yearly rental for $1500 with one months rent as a security deposit. Live in the beach area where every day is an adventure. Pier 60 happenings , Beach, City Pool, Restaurants, library, Recreation Center etc. & sometimes fireworks for most major holidays.