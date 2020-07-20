Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court

220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 Available 07/13/19 Clearwater ~ Ground Floor Studio Condo with Fabulous Amenities & Washer/Dryer On Site - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautifully updated STUDIO Condo Move in Ready. This Ground floor, quiet Unit overlooks luscious greenery. Fresh paint throughout. Easy to maintain brand new driftwood laminate floors throughout the home! Screened patio is perfect for enjoying a nice cup of coffee! Open parking with plenty of spaces. Convenient to everything. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, medical providers, and attractions. Just 20 minutes to the top beaches in the America and two major airports near by. Classic Old World Tudor style community is situated along Coopers Bayou and Old Tampa Bay. Enjoy the Bayshore Linear park or launch your kayak 2 blocks away at Coopers Bayou Park. Each unit in Harbour Towne has a storage closet outside unit for bicycles, fishing gear, etc! The community boasts two lighted Har-Tru clay courts and swimming pool. The Duke Energy trail spur for jogging or bicycling also few blocks away connects to the Pinellas Trail system for endless miles of exercise. Quaint downtown Safety Harbor with its world famous Spa, boutique shops, and amazing restaurants is only a five-minute drive away up Bayshore Blvd. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online! Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890811)