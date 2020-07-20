All apartments in Clearwater
220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105
220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105

220 North Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

220 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 Available 07/13/19 Clearwater ~ Ground Floor Studio Condo with Fabulous Amenities & Washer/Dryer On Site - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautifully updated STUDIO Condo Move in Ready. This Ground floor, quiet Unit overlooks luscious greenery. Fresh paint throughout. Easy to maintain brand new driftwood laminate floors throughout the home! Screened patio is perfect for enjoying a nice cup of coffee! Open parking with plenty of spaces. Convenient to everything. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, medical providers, and attractions. Just 20 minutes to the top beaches in the America and two major airports near by. Classic Old World Tudor style community is situated along Coopers Bayou and Old Tampa Bay. Enjoy the Bayshore Linear park or launch your kayak 2 blocks away at Coopers Bayou Park. Each unit in Harbour Towne has a storage closet outside unit for bicycles, fishing gear, etc! The community boasts two lighted Har-Tru clay courts and swimming pool. The Duke Energy trail spur for jogging or bicycling also few blocks away connects to the Pinellas Trail system for endless miles of exercise. Quaint downtown Safety Harbor with its world famous Spa, boutique shops, and amazing restaurants is only a five-minute drive away up Bayshore Blvd. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online! Your piece of Florida Paradise awaits!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have any available units?
220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have?
Some of 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 currently offering any rent specials?
220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 is pet friendly.
Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 offer parking?
Yes, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 offers parking.
Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have a pool?
Yes, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 has a pool.
Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have accessible units?
No, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 N Bayshore Blvd APT 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
