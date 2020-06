Amenities

Snowflake Inn is situated 76 steps from the beach. One of the apartments is #4. Apt#4 is the Palm Tree Apartment and it has 2 bedrooms one with a queen bed and the second one has 2 twin beds and a kitchen and a living room. We have #2 and #28 which are also 2 bedroom apts. We have a large patio area for outdoor chats, reading and card playing. We have an outdoor shower and folding chairs for sitting on the beach.