211 S COMET AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is a must-see. The exterior parts of the home are perfect for taking in the Florida breeze. The front and back of the home both have screened-in areas to enjoy. Inside you'll have a fireplace to keep you and your family warm on those cool nights. Cook delicious meals in the open concept kitchen with coordinating appliances. The backyard has plenty of green space for outdoor activities. Apply now to make this home yours!