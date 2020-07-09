All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
211 S COMET AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

211 S COMET AVENUE

211 South Comet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

211 South Comet Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home is a must-see. The exterior parts of the home are perfect for taking in the Florida breeze. The front and back of the home both have screened-in areas to enjoy. Inside you'll have a fireplace to keep you and your family warm on those cool nights. Cook delicious meals in the open concept kitchen with coordinating appliances. The backyard has plenty of green space for outdoor activities. Apply now to make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have any available units?
211 S COMET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 S COMET AVENUE have?
Some of 211 S COMET AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S COMET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
211 S COMET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S COMET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 211 S COMET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 211 S COMET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 S COMET AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 211 S COMET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 211 S COMET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 S COMET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

