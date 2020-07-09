This charming home is a must-see. The exterior parts of the home are perfect for taking in the Florida breeze. The front and back of the home both have screened-in areas to enjoy. Inside you'll have a fireplace to keep you and your family warm on those cool nights. Cook delicious meals in the open concept kitchen with coordinating appliances. The backyard has plenty of green space for outdoor activities. Apply now to make this home yours!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 S COMET AVENUE have any available units?
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
What amenities does 211 S COMET AVENUE have?
Some of 211 S COMET AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S COMET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
211 S COMET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.