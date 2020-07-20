2101 Sun Tree Dr

Amenities
Call Cherie Kelly 1-727-451-7780. Clearwater. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Beckett Lake is newly updated. Newer tile thru-out. Newer blinds. Newer kitchen with granite, wood cabinets and stainless appliances including microwave. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Split plan with family room. Master bedroom has a separate sitting area. Screened lanai and fenced yard. Front courtyard with pavers. Quick access to US 19. Minutes to beaches. Pet considered. It is a must see! Available August 7th