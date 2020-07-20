All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2101 Sun Tree Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2101 Sun Tree Dr
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:35 AM

2101 Sun Tree Dr

2101 Sun Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Sun Tree Dr, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call Cherie Kelly 1-727-451-7780. Clearwater. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Beckett Lake is newly updated. Newer tile thru-out. Newer blinds. Newer kitchen with granite, wood cabinets and stainless appliances including microwave. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Split plan with family room. Master bedroom has a separate sitting area. Screened lanai and fenced yard. Front courtyard with pavers. Quick access to US 19. Minutes to beaches. Pet considered. It is a must see! Available August 7th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have any available units?
2101 Sun Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have?
Some of 2101 Sun Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Sun Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Sun Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Sun Tree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Sun Tree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Sun Tree Dr offers parking.
Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Sun Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have a pool?
No, 2101 Sun Tree Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 2101 Sun Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Sun Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Sun Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa