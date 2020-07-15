All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

2100 Nursery Rd 1

2100 Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Want a steal of a deal in E. Clearwater? - Property Id: 235782

(No section 8 accepted) Well priced and clean community in E Clearwater by US-19 and Nusery Rd. Community has on site laundry, clubhouse, gorgeous heated pool, business center, ceiling fans, screened in patio, dishwasher. Pets allowed up to 40lb w/ $10 pet rent.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
**All properties by appointment only**
Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235782
Property Id 235782

(RLNE5888347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have any available units?
2100 Nursery Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have?
Some of 2100 Nursery Rd 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Nursery Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Nursery Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Nursery Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 has a pool.
Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Nursery Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Nursery Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
