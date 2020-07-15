2100 Nursery Rd 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Want a steal of a deal in E. Clearwater? - Property Id: 235782



(No section 8 accepted) Well priced and clean community in E Clearwater by US-19 and Nusery Rd. Community has on site laundry, clubhouse, gorgeous heated pool, business center, ceiling fans, screened in patio, dishwasher. Pets allowed up to 40lb w/ $10 pet rent.

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)

**All properties by appointment only**

Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not on this website

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235782

Property Id 235782



(RLNE5888347)