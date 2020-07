Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and affordable first floor one bedroom apartment, updated with newer carpet and appliances. Dining area immediately off kitchen, large living area, central heat & air. Off-street parking for two cars. Quiet neighbors say no to dogs, but a cat is ok. Water, sewer, trash included in rent.