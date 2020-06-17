208 RICHARDS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unfurnished Like New complete Remodel, Open Light & Bright, NO Carpet, Wood-Like laminate floors throughout, new kitchen with high-end wood cabinets and granite countertop. Bathrooms have been gutted and redone. All new windows double pane throughout. Great open floor-plan, open from the kitchen to the large dining room/great room and living room. Large master bedroom and bath. One car garage with separate laundry room with a big utility sink and washer/dryer. Very large private backyard with wood fence and front yard. Tenant responsible for yard grass cutting. Pets accepted on a Pet by Pet basis as well as Pet deposits determined at the time of pet approval. Minimum One Year Lease. $75 per person (18 & over) application fee.

Available immediately. Central Pinellas County location, a short drive to famous Clearwater Beach.