208 RICHARDS AVENUE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

208 RICHARDS AVENUE

208 Richards Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 Richards Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished Like New complete Remodel, Open Light & Bright, NO Carpet, Wood-Like laminate floors throughout, new kitchen with high-end wood cabinets and granite countertop. Bathrooms have been gutted and redone. All new windows double pane throughout. Great open floor-plan, open from the kitchen to the large dining room/great room and living room. Large master bedroom and bath. One car garage with separate laundry room with a big utility sink and washer/dryer. Very large private backyard with wood fence and front yard. Tenant responsible for yard grass cutting. Pets accepted on a Pet by Pet basis as well as Pet deposits determined at the time of pet approval. Minimum One Year Lease. $75 per person (18 & over) application fee.
Available immediately. Central Pinellas County location, a short drive to famous Clearwater Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have any available units?
208 RICHARDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have?
Some of 208 RICHARDS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 RICHARDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
208 RICHARDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 RICHARDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 RICHARDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 RICHARDS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
