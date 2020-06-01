2071 Santiago Way N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/172d2bb0ef ---- Valencia Park offers 4/2 Townhome with detached Garage on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac!! Enter this bright and cheery home with a mixture of wood, tile and carpeting flooring. An abundance of picture windows throughout the home allowing the natural sunlight while still maintaining your privacy. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space for those afternoons with family and friends or a quiet evening for entertaining. Attached to the kitchen through the sliding glass doors is your covered lanai with a pass-through window to the kitchen, again perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan offers the master bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor, with the other remaining bedrooms on the second floor. Your detached garage could even double as an office or play area. This home has no utilities in the monthly rental, pest control and lawn care are at the tenants expense. Enjoy the community pool, playground, basketball courts as well as the tennis courts!! This gorgeous home offers so much and is in the most convenient location and moments away from Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island!! Your local eateries can be reached by foot, bike or car not to mention those famous chain restaurants we can?t live without!! Dont miss out on this stunning home, tenant occupied. Available as of 08/10/2019. Bonus Room Ceramic Tile Community Pool Disposal Garage Hoa Pets Allowed Screened Patio Tennis Courts Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring Laminate