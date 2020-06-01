All apartments in Clearwater
2071 Santiago Way N

2071 Santiago Way North · No Longer Available
Location

2071 Santiago Way North, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/172d2bb0ef ---- Valencia Park offers 4/2 Townhome with detached Garage on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac!! Enter this bright and cheery home with a mixture of wood, tile and carpeting flooring. An abundance of picture windows throughout the home allowing the natural sunlight while still maintaining your privacy. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space for those afternoons with family and friends or a quiet evening for entertaining. Attached to the kitchen through the sliding glass doors is your covered lanai with a pass-through window to the kitchen, again perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan offers the master bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor, with the other remaining bedrooms on the second floor. Your detached garage could even double as an office or play area. This home has no utilities in the monthly rental, pest control and lawn care are at the tenants expense. Enjoy the community pool, playground, basketball courts as well as the tennis courts!! This gorgeous home offers so much and is in the most convenient location and moments away from Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island!! Your local eateries can be reached by foot, bike or car not to mention those famous chain restaurants we can?t live without!! Dont miss out on this stunning home, tenant occupied. Available as of 08/10/2019. Bonus Room Ceramic Tile Community Pool Disposal Garage Hoa Pets Allowed Screened Patio Tennis Courts Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring Laminate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 Santiago Way N have any available units?
2071 Santiago Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2071 Santiago Way N have?
Some of 2071 Santiago Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 Santiago Way N currently offering any rent specials?
2071 Santiago Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 Santiago Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071 Santiago Way N is pet friendly.
Does 2071 Santiago Way N offer parking?
Yes, 2071 Santiago Way N offers parking.
Does 2071 Santiago Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2071 Santiago Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 Santiago Way N have a pool?
Yes, 2071 Santiago Way N has a pool.
Does 2071 Santiago Way N have accessible units?
No, 2071 Santiago Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 Santiago Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2071 Santiago Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
