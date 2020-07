2054 BROADWAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

LOVELY TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME PLUS A SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN AREA. BRAND NEW WINDOWS.

UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. NICE COVERED CARPORT, ENCLOSED LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER PLUS STORAGE AREA. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION. HOME IS BETWEEN PINELLAS TRAIL AND THE

WATERFRONT ON EDGEWATER DRIVE. NOT FAR FROM DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AND ALL THE SHOPS AND

RESTAURANTS. A MUST SEE. STEPS TO DUNEDIN GOLF COURSE TOO. LOCATION! LOCATION!

LOCATION!!!. SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH NON REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT. FIRST, LAST AND

SECURITY REQUIRED.