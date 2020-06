Amenities

Don't miss this 1,000 square foot, 2 bedroom one and a half bath townhome located in Clearwater. This home includes additional outdoor storage and a large patio out back. This home is located close to the bus line, shopping, beaches, Downtown Dunedin, Clearwater, Pinellas Trail and much more. Limited to one pet under 30pounds. $50 per adult application fee and $100 Association application fee [refundable]. Call today for your private tour.