205 DOLPHIN POINT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

AVAILABLE AUG-DEC2020 (30 day Min)(Off season rate $1700/Seasonal Rate is $2400) ENJOY PARADISE! SEASONAL CHARMING TURN KEY 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DIRECT GROUNDFLOOR WATERFRONT UNIT-THE WATER IS LITERALLY 2 STEPS OUT YOUR PATIO DOOR, INVITING SOOTHING VIEWS OF THE MARINA WITH ALL THE SAILBOATS. THIS UNIT IS UPDATED AND IS FULLY EQUIPPED FOR YOUR VACATION NEEDS.PLENTY OF FINE AND CASUAL RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, SHOPPING,AND ACTIVITIES SUCH AS; CHARTER BOAT FISHING,DINNER CRUISES,SIGHTSEEING TOURS,SEGWAY, DOLPHIN SPOTTING TOURS,PIRATE SHIP AND ON LAND ENJOY; DAILY SUNSETS AT PIER 60 W/ARTISANS, CRAFTERS,STREET PERFORMERS AND MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT ALONG WITH MOVIES ON THE LAWN AT NIGHT ---COME HAVE FUN AND RELAX YOU DESERVE IT! (30DAY MINIMUM) RATES VARY by PEAK & OFF PEAK SEASON-CALL AGENT- RATES INCLUDE UTILITIES/CABLE/INTERNET-- JUST COME AND ENJOY.