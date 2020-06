Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool internet access

Beautifully upgraded and very well maintained, freshly painted, Tile on the ground floor and carpet upstairs. Each Bedroom has its own bathroom, second floor laundry room, and a powder room on the first level. Very nice patio, great community with pool and playground, cable and internet included with the rent, walk to shopping and restaurants.