200 Starcrest Drive
200 Starcrest Drive

200 Starcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

200 Starcrest Dr, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Here you'll soon discover Florida living at its best. Whether it's sunset strolls around our sparkling lake or a rigorous workout in the fitness center, we've got it all! Unique features such as covered parking and screened patios/balconies enhance the luxury of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. With shopping, restaurants, banks and schools within walking distance, our location is second to none!! If you're looking for easy access to the beautiful Gulf beaches, as well as the convenience of all that the Tampa Bay area has to offer- this is your last stop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Starcrest Drive have any available units?
200 Starcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Starcrest Drive have?
Some of 200 Starcrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Starcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Starcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Starcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Starcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 200 Starcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Starcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Starcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Starcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Starcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Starcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Starcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Starcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Starcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Starcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
