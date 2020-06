Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach. Newer paint on all new interior doors, this light and bright unit features lots of closet space and a gorgeous view from every room. This is a no pet building and designated carport with guest parking onsite. Also 1st floor laundry facilities available at NO charge! Come see it now before it's gone!