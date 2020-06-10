200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool garage

Live the Island Life in this spacious townhome on the water's edge of Clearwater Harbor. Start on the ground floor with a tandem two car garage and a large game room or storage space with second refrigerator and freezer as well as access to the pool deck. Take the elevator up to your open kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and solid wood cabinetry and beautiful wood flooring with views to the water. The living room area is wide and has access to a great balcony space for relaxing and watching the boats go by or the dolphin at play just out your back door. There is a roomy bedroom with a walk through full bath on the front of this floor with high ceilings and a big closet for guests or make it your study or office. Go up the stairs or take the elevator up another floor and enjoy the Master Suite with your walk in closets and elegant bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, glass shower and seperate water closet. Second bedroom is at the front with it's own ensuite bath and big windows to bring in the sunlight. From the Master you can exit to the back balcony and access the rooftop terrace. You can see for miles and entertain your friends or have a gathering for the 4th of July when the fireworks will be in full view. Located just off the main strip you can walk to lots of restaurants and activities easily. Walk over to the Sunset Festival at Pier 60 any night and enjoy local artists and their wares and watch the performers amaze you with their skills. Live the Island Life. Enjoy the Beach!