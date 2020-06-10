All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

200 Brightwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Brightwater Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
Live the Island Life in this spacious townhome on the water's edge of Clearwater Harbor. Start on the ground floor with a tandem two car garage and a large game room or storage space with second refrigerator and freezer as well as access to the pool deck. Take the elevator up to your open kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and solid wood cabinetry and beautiful wood flooring with views to the water. The living room area is wide and has access to a great balcony space for relaxing and watching the boats go by or the dolphin at play just out your back door. There is a roomy bedroom with a walk through full bath on the front of this floor with high ceilings and a big closet for guests or make it your study or office. Go up the stairs or take the elevator up another floor and enjoy the Master Suite with your walk in closets and elegant bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, glass shower and seperate water closet. Second bedroom is at the front with it's own ensuite bath and big windows to bring in the sunlight. From the Master you can exit to the back balcony and access the rooftop terrace. You can see for miles and entertain your friends or have a gathering for the 4th of July when the fireworks will be in full view. Located just off the main strip you can walk to lots of restaurants and activities easily. Walk over to the Sunset Festival at Pier 60 any night and enjoy local artists and their wares and watch the performers amaze you with their skills. Live the Island Life. Enjoy the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have any available units?
200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa