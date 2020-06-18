All apartments in Clearwater
1914 Lake Ridge Blvd

1914 Lake Ridge Boulevard · (727) 853-7801
Location

1914 Lake Ridge Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33763

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a great rental property in the heart of Clearwater? Look no further! Luxury living at its finest. This is a beautiful just built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage Townhouse overlooking a large pond in a new Gated community with a community pool. Stylish wood cabinetry,trendy back splash, granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen. Tile floors throughout the ground floor and patio. The large Master bedroom overlooks the pond, with a spacious bathroom, featuring separate walk in shower and tub and separate walk in closets. Nice split floor plan upstairs. There are 2 other bedrooms with a hall bath, along with the Laundry closet located on the second floor. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and with easy access to airports and the beach. Truly a must see Townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have any available units?
1914 Lake Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Lake Ridge Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Lake Ridge Blvd has units with dishwashers.
