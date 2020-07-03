All apartments in Clearwater
19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:48 AM

19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N

19029 Us Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Location

19029 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Aristocrat Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Completely Renovated!! Exquisite granite counter tops, elegant wood-look tile flooring throughout, luxurious Master Bath with double sinks. The dazzling kitchen boasts new cabinetry with stunning tile. Delight in your morning cappuccino or nightcap while savoring the breath-taking view of the tranquil Tampa Bay on the back patio! This villa has it all! The feel of a private home while surrounded by the welcoming community with its numerous amenities, activities, and friendly residents. The spacious clubhouse hosts fitness rooms, reading area, billiards, and banquet room for dining and dancing. Amenities include grills for entertaining, shuffleboard, putting green, fishing pier, heated pool, and numerous activities. This gated community is centrally located to shopping and restaurants. Available for LONG TERM (one year minimum with $1800.00 monthly rent price) AND SHORT TERM (furnished six months minimum with $2100.00 monthly rent price). No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have?
Some of 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N offer parking?
No, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not offer parking.
Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have a pool?
Yes, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N has a pool.
Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N has units with dishwashers.

