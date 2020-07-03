19029 US HIGHWAY 19 N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill

Completely Renovated!! Exquisite granite counter tops, elegant wood-look tile flooring throughout, luxurious Master Bath with double sinks. The dazzling kitchen boasts new cabinetry with stunning tile. Delight in your morning cappuccino or nightcap while savoring the breath-taking view of the tranquil Tampa Bay on the back patio! This villa has it all! The feel of a private home while surrounded by the welcoming community with its numerous amenities, activities, and friendly residents. The spacious clubhouse hosts fitness rooms, reading area, billiards, and banquet room for dining and dancing. Amenities include grills for entertaining, shuffleboard, putting green, fishing pier, heated pool, and numerous activities. This gated community is centrally located to shopping and restaurants. Available for LONG TERM (one year minimum with $1800.00 monthly rent price) AND SHORT TERM (furnished six months minimum with $2100.00 monthly rent price). No Pets!