Clearwater, FL
1868 Monica Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1868 Monica Dr

1868 Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1868 Monica Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Montclair Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Attractive POOL home located minutes from Clearwater Beach. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers over 1400 square feet of living space. This well maintained home features neutral paint throughout the interior and all laminate flooring (NO Carpet). You'll appreciate the large updated kitchen that leads to the pool and fenced backyard. The split bedroom plan offers a spacious master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are generously sized and are adjacent to the homes second full bathroom. Pool service is included in the rent! Schedule a tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 Monica Dr have any available units?
1868 Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1868 Monica Dr have?
Some of 1868 Monica Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1868 Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 Monica Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1868 Monica Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1868 Monica Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1868 Monica Dr offers parking.
Does 1868 Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1868 Monica Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 Monica Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1868 Monica Dr has a pool.
Does 1868 Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 1868 Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1868 Monica Dr has units with dishwashers.
