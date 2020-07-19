1868 Monica Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Attractive POOL home located minutes from Clearwater Beach. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers over 1400 square feet of living space. This well maintained home features neutral paint throughout the interior and all laminate flooring (NO Carpet). You'll appreciate the large updated kitchen that leads to the pool and fenced backyard. The split bedroom plan offers a spacious master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are generously sized and are adjacent to the homes second full bathroom. Pool service is included in the rent! Schedule a tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no pets.