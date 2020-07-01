All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 1 2020

1737 Apache Trail

1737 Apache Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Apache Trail, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home only 4 miles from Clearwater Beach - Single story 3 bedroom home located in the heart of old Clearwater in an established neighborhood, close to downtown Clearwater. Completely remodeled kitchen, new roof, paint inside and out also new central AC. There are beautiful mature trees on the property. Move-in ready! **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits Call Darlene Gore for more information 813-263-3801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Apache Trail have any available units?
1737 Apache Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1737 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Apache Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Apache Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1737 Apache Trail offer parking?
No, 1737 Apache Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Apache Trail have a pool?
No, 1737 Apache Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 1737 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Apache Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1737 Apache Trail has units with air conditioning.

