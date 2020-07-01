1737 Apache Trail

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Home only 4 miles from Clearwater Beach - Single story 3 bedroom home located in the heart of old Clearwater in an established neighborhood, close to downtown Clearwater. Completely remodeled kitchen, new roof, paint inside and out also new central AC. There are beautiful mature trees on the property. Move-in ready! **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits Call Darlene Gore for more information 813-263-3801



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5654904)