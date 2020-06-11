All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 GULF BOULEVARD

1600 Gulf Blvd # 212 · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Gulf Blvd # 212, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
Make your new address Dan's Island on Sand Key. Wonderful amenities and private access to Clearwater Beach! This is an annual lease only. Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan, corner unit has views of the Gulf of Mexico and the intercoastal waterways. Large, 1840 square feet, offers a roomy, family room/dining room, with wood burning fireplace to enjoy on the nights when it gets a little cooler. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Florida room with two sliding doors that walk out to balcony and offers room for a breakfast table, TV room or office. Has new planking tile throughout the unit. En suite laundry room with washer/dryer. Room measurements are approximate. Clubhouse with exercise room, sauna, weight room, racquetball court, clubhouse with fireplace, pool table, and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. Walking or biking distance to the famous shops of Sand Key and short driving distance to the fabulous Clearwater Beach, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Very convenient commute to Tampa. Dan's Island is a private, gated community with 24 hour guard gate, lots of outdoor parking for your vehicles, boat slips sometime available for rent. Enjoy your private beach access and the best of beach living!
Credit, criminal and background check required. First, last, security required. Association requires tenant application fee and interview prior to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1600 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1600 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1600 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
