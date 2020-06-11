1600 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table racquetball court sauna

Make your new address Dan's Island on Sand Key. Wonderful amenities and private access to Clearwater Beach! This is an annual lease only. Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan, corner unit has views of the Gulf of Mexico and the intercoastal waterways. Large, 1840 square feet, offers a roomy, family room/dining room, with wood burning fireplace to enjoy on the nights when it gets a little cooler. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Florida room with two sliding doors that walk out to balcony and offers room for a breakfast table, TV room or office. Has new planking tile throughout the unit. En suite laundry room with washer/dryer. Room measurements are approximate. Clubhouse with exercise room, sauna, weight room, racquetball court, clubhouse with fireplace, pool table, and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. Walking or biking distance to the famous shops of Sand Key and short driving distance to the fabulous Clearwater Beach, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Very convenient commute to Tampa. Dan's Island is a private, gated community with 24 hour guard gate, lots of outdoor parking for your vehicles, boat slips sometime available for rent. Enjoy your private beach access and the best of beach living!

Credit, criminal and background check required. First, last, security required. Association requires tenant application fee and interview prior to approval.