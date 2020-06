Amenities

Located conveniently between Dunedin and Clearwater is this 1 bedroom ground level condo is available immediately. Condo can come partially furnished including the baby grand piano or completely empty for you to furnish. Enjoy the community pool across the courtyard right out side your door. Prospective tenant must pass a background check. Hurry and make an application as this unit priced under market will not last long.