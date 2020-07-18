1586 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities
STUNNING SUNSETS!! Views of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West style Cabana Club is located directly on the Gulf with beautiful sandy beach on Sand Key. This remodeled 2/2 Plus an office has bamboo flooring throughout the unit with a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances with a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The master bedroom is adjacent to the outside porch and a window for direct water views. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a Jacuzzi tub. There is a storage area off the porch. This complex has a wonderful pool area, a workout room, pickle ball, and basketball. . You'll love living here!!