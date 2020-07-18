All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1586 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1586 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1586 GULF BOULEVARD

1586 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1586 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
STUNNING SUNSETS!! Views of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West style Cabana Club is located directly on the Gulf with beautiful sandy beach on Sand Key. This remodeled 2/2 Plus an office has bamboo flooring throughout the unit with a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances with a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The master bedroom is adjacent to the outside porch and a window for direct water views. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a Jacuzzi tub. There is a storage area off the porch. This complex has a wonderful pool area, a workout room, pickle ball, and basketball. . You'll love living here!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1586 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1586 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1586 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1586 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa