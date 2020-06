Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home located in the Sunset Lake Estates subdivision. Over-sized two car garage with back wall lined with cabinets and work bench included. This home has a large eat-in kitchen complete with new appliances and wood laminate flooring. Open floor plan, with terrazzo floors throughout. Large family room with fireplace. Small, fenced-in back yard.



Pet friendly!