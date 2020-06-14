All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1550 S BELCHER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1550 S BELCHER ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:55 AM

1550 S BELCHER ROAD

1550 South Belcher Road · (727) 385-4085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1550 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo ready to rent. This unit has been updated and shows many nice touches. Stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring throughout, and an electric fireplace are the highlights of this gem. Additional storage closet included. Community features pool and hot tub, sauna, fitness center, and a clubhouse. Unit comes with a personal covered parking space (A2). Just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and the beautiful Gulf beaches. Don't miss out call today! *No pets*---*Unit is also listed for sale. This listing will be removed if the unit goes under contract for sale*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1550 S BELCHER ROAD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1550 S BELCHER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 S BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1550 S BELCHER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 S BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 S BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 S BELCHER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1550 S BELCHER ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity