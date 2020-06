Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub range

Popular 55 Plus retirement community. Laminate flooring, fresh paint, spa tub.. newer updated kitchen and bathrooms. Close to shopping and not far from the beaches. First, Last and security plus other application fees and cleaning fees apply. Background and credit check needed. Very nice and quiet community, with a pool, gardens and seating areas, and a clubhouse. New paint and ready to go. Community laundry is on the 3rd Floor.