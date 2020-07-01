All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1469 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1469 Grove Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 4:08 PM

1469 Grove Street

1469 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1469 Grove Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 1BA Clearwater home features bright and airy 950 sq ft of living with tile flooring, an open floor plan and a three-season porch! Nice curb appeal with established trees and lawn, this home offers comfort - come see and make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Clearwater High School

Middle school: Oak Grove Middle School

Elementary school: Skycrest Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Grove Street have any available units?
1469 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1469 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1469 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1469 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa